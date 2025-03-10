Nikola Vucevic News: Will eventually rejoin starters
Head coach Billy Donovan said after Monday's 121-103 win over the Pacers that Vucevic (calf) will "eventually" return to the starting lineup, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes off the bench.
Vucevic came off the bench during his return from a seven-game absence streak due to a calf injury, recording his 37th outing with a double-double or better over 57 regular-season appearances. The star big man will likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction as the club ramps him back up to playing form slowly, meaning Zach Collins should continue to receive the starting nod.
