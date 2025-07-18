Noa Essengue Injury: Idle for SL finale

Essengue (quadriceps) will not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Essengue will miss the Bulls' final Summer League game Friday due to a lingering right quadriceps contusion. The No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft flashed potential this summer, highlighted by a 21-point outing with three made threes in his last appearance Monday against the Pacers.