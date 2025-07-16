Noa Essengue Injury: Sidelined with quadriceps issue
Essengue (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Essengue will sit out Wednesday's game due to a right quadriceps contusion, though he's considered day-to-day. The rookie is coming off a strong showing Monday against the Pacers, when he scored 21 points and buried three triples. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Jazz.
