Noa Essengue headshot

Noa Essengue Injury: Sidelined with quadriceps issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Essengue (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Essengue will sit out Wednesday's game due to a right quadriceps contusion, though he's considered day-to-day. The rookie is coming off a strong showing Monday against the Pacers, when he scored 21 points and buried three triples. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Jazz.

Noa Essengue
Chicago Bulls
