Noah Clowney Injury: Trending toward return

Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Clowney was shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Nov. 27, but he's progressing well in his rehab and has been given the green light to practice. The team neglected to reveal what type of activity he's been cleared to take part in after he was spotted shooting free throws after Saturday's workout, but his questionable tag indicates that he's close to playing.