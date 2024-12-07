Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Trending toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 10:39am

Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Clowney was shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Nov. 27, but he's progressing well in his rehab and has been given the green light to practice. The team neglected to reveal what type of activity he's been cleared to take part in after he was spotted shooting free throws after Saturday's workout, but his questionable tag indicates that he's close to playing.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now