Noah Penda News: Impresses in SL

Penda generated 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 94-90 Summer League loss to Brooklyn.

Penda scored in double figures for the first time in Summer League, scoring 17 points on great efficiency. A 2025 second-round pick, Penda is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over three Summer League contests.