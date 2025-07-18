Noah Penda News: Sitting out Friday

Penda (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Penda has sat out for rest purposes earlier in the Summer League as well, so it's not a surprise to see the Magic continue to manage his reps during exhibition play. The 2025 second-rounder has started three contests this summer, averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.