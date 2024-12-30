Norman Powell News: Dominates with 35-point performance

Powell posted 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 116-113 win over the Pelicans.

Powell led the way for Los Angeles offensively Monday, pacing all players in the contest in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes in a 35-point showcase. Powell secured his second-highest point total of the season, with his season-high 37-point outing taking place Oct. 26. Powell has surpassed the 30-point mark in six contests this year.