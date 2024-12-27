Norman Powell News: Scores team-high 26 points

Powell posted 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 102-92 victory over the Warriors.

Powell continues to put together the best season of his career, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. Through the first 24 games, Powell is averaging 24.2 points per game, including 3.8 three-pointers, both of which are career-high numbers. The eventual return of Kawhi Leonard from a knee injury will undoubtedly have some sort of impact on Powell. However, until then, he should remain the Clippers' go-to option on offense.