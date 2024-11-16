Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Takes step back on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Powell amassed eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Rockets.

Powell was never going to maintain the scoring pace he showed in the first two weeks of the regular season, and he's been trending in the right direction of late now that opposing defenses and attacking him early and often. Powell has scored a combined 21 points while going 8-for-29 from the field in his last two outings. While he should continue to produce at a good-enough rate to remain valuable in most formats, fantasy managers should expect some kind of regression compared to the player who averaged 25.5 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor in his first 10 appearances.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now