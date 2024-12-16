Obi Toppin News: Season-best effort from long range
Toppin provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over the Pelicans.
The four made threes were a season high for Toppin, who continues to be a force from Indiana's second unit. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.4 steals in 22.3 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now