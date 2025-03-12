Ochai Agbaji Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Agbaji (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Agbaji will miss a sixth straight game due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Jazz. The Raptors are dealing with several injuries, which opens the door for Jamal Shead, A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden to see significant playing time Wednesday.