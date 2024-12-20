Ochai Agbaji News: Puts up 20 points

Agbaji logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 loss to the Nets.

Agbaji was efficient from the floor and recorded double-digit points for the third game in a row. He's been getting more and more comfortable as the season progresses, and the former Kansas standout should continue to see ample opportunities to keep producing as long as he remains a starter. Agbaji is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game since the beginning of December.