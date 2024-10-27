Ochai Agbaji News: Solid production versus Minnesota

Agbaji had 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to Minnesota.

With RJ Barrett (shoulder) sidelined, Agbaji has started three straight games at small forward, and his offensive productivity has increased in each of those games. Over his last two appearances, Agbaji has totaled 31 points, 10 boards, three assists and four steals. As long as Barrett remains out, Agbaji should draw some deep-league streaming interest.