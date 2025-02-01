Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Anunoby went to the locker room with an apparent lower right leg injury during Saturday's game against the Lakers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby suffered a non-contact injury during Saturday's game against the Lakers and had to go to the locker room to attend to it. The severity of the injury is unknown, but non-contact injuries rarely result in good news.

