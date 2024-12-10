OG Anunoby News: Fills stat sheet once again

Anunoby had 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 113-108 win over the Raptors.

Even though Anunoby isn't expected to be anything more than the Knicks' third-best option on offense in most games, he remains a solid fantasy play across all formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court. The veteran forward has scored in double digits while recording at least two tallies in each of the six major categories in his last three appearances. He's averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers made per game in that span.