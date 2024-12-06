OG Anunoby News: Fills stat sheet Thursday

Anunoby amassed 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 win over the Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks in scoring Thursday, but Anunoby had one of his most complete performances of the entire season, notching at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. This was a huge bounce-back performance for the forward, as he was coming off four straight games in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark right after notching a career-high 40 points in a win over the Nuggets on Nov. 25. Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.