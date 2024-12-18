Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Will miss at least one week

Okongwu is dealing with left knee inflammation and will miss at least four games, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. The big man will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Okongwu won't be available to face the Spurs, Grizzlies, Timberwolves and Bulls, and the earliest chance he'll have to return will come against the Heat on Saturday, Nov. 28. Okongwu has been outstanding in the tandem at center with Clint Capela, and he's been very valuable in fantasy despite not starting in any of his 25 appearances. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.