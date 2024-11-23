Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu News: Disappoints again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Okongwu closed with seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Friday's 136-122 loss to the Bulls.

Okongwu scored fewer than 10 points for the third straight game, continuing his poor start to the season. Across 15 games, Okongwu is averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in just 23.5 minutes per game. He is someone who has seemingly been ready to take the next step in his career for the past few seasons, yet remains a backup center who is yet to reach his potential.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

