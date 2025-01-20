Onyeka Okongwu News: Near double-double as starter
Okongwu put up 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine boards, two assists and two steals through 28 minutes of action in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Knicks.
Despite logging double-doubles in the last three games off the bench, Okongwu fell just short of that mark in his first outing as a starter this season. Given the fact that usual starter Clint Capela put together a similar stat line in reduced minutes with the second unit, there's a chance Okongwu's promotion isn't permanent. However, he's proven himself a fantasy option to keep an eye on nonetheless, particularly in deeper formats. His next chance to start will come Wednesday against the Pistons.
