Onyeka Okongwu News: Secures fourth double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Okongwu closed with 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 victory over the Hornets.

Okongwu contributed in a big way off the bench in this one, finishing second on his team in rebounds behind Clint Capela's 14 boards. Okongwu continues to serve in a reserve role behind Capela and struggled to consistently produce through his first 12 appearances of November, though he's looked sharp as a scorer of late, putting up double figures in three straight games.

