Oscar Tshiebwe News: Collects nine more rebounds

Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2 2 FT) nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 135-102 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

While Saturday's effort marked the first time in seven games this season that Tshiebwe didn't record a double-double, he still continued to rack up a healthy number of boards for Salt Lake City in a game where his minutes may have been affected by the scoreboard. The 23-year-old big man is bringing down an astounding 17.0 rebounds per game over seven contests in 2024-25, and he's now managed to hit double figures in scoring for the Stars in each of these appearances. Tshiebwe remains under a two-way contract with the Jazz as frontcourt depth, and he's displaying a clear strength for cleaning the glass while playing in the G League.