Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 15 rebounds in G League

Tshiebwe totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-113 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Tshiebwe was one of the Stars' few bright spots during Thursday's loss, as he led the team in rebounds while shooting efficiently from the field and free-throw line. The two-way player has only appeared in one NBA game with the Jazz so far this season and will likely continue to play in the G League for the time being. He's averaging 14.4 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over his 14 outings with the Stars.