Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 21 rebounds in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 9:18am

Tshiebwe logged 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-117 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tshiebwe has now recorded 20-plus rebounds in five of his 18 G League outings on the season. The two-way big man should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season, as he's made just one appearance thus far for the Jazz, who are prioritizing several other big men ahead of him.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now