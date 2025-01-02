Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 21 rebounds in G League

Tshiebwe logged 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-117 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tshiebwe has now recorded 20-plus rebounds in five of his 18 G League outings on the season. The two-way big man should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season, as he's made just one appearance thus far for the Jazz, who are prioritizing several other big men ahead of him.