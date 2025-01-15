Oscar Tshiebwe News: Turns in 30-22 game in G League

Tshiebwe recorded 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-117 win over the Stockton Kings.

After making his second appearance of the season with the Jazz in Sunday's 112-111 win over the Nets and finishing with three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five boards and two steals in 18 minutes off the bench, Tshiebwe linked back up with the Stars on Tuesday. He'll likely be back with the Jazz for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, as the parent club is expected to be without several rotation players due to injuries.