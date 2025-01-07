Ousmane Dieng News: Leads Blue in G League win
Dieng contributed 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 130-125 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Dieng tallied team highs in points and assists while filling the stat sheet in an efficient performance. The 21-year-old is a member of the Thunder's 15-man roster, though he has received little playing time of late. Dieng has appeared in four G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 26.3 minutes per contest.
