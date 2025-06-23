Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Logs one minute in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Dieng ended with no counting stats in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 victory over Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Dieng checked in for just one minute during Oklahoma City's title-clinching win and didn't register a stat. The 22-year-old saw action in only nine of the team's 23 postseason games, averaging 3.6 minutes in those appearances. His role remained limited during the regular season as well, with the third-year forward averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes across 37 games, including one start.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now