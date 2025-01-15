Ousmane Dieng News: Posts seven assists in G League

Dieng finished with 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 116-113 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Dieng is averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.1 blocks across 29.8 minutes per game over eight G League appearances on the season. The 2022 first-round pick remains part of the Thunder's 15-man roster, but he could nonetheless be in store for frequent G League assignments in the future.