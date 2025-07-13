Menu
Pacome Dadiet Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 4:11pm

Dadiet is out for the rest of Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Dadiet exited Sunday's contest in the third quarter and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so his status for Tuesday's game against the Nets is in question.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
