Pacome Dadiet News: Drops 17 points in SL

Dadiet generated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block during 25 minutes of Friday's 104-86 Summer League loss to Detroit.

Dadiet paced the Knicks in points during the team's Summer League opener, which quickly became a blowout. However, he didn't chip in much with rebounds or assists. The 20-year-old will look to secure a regular spot in New York's rotation after appearing in just 18 regular-season games as a rookie.