Paolo Banchero News: Delivers 34 points in return

Banchero (oblique) closed with a team-high 34 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Bucks.

The third-year forward had been out since Oct. 30 due to an oblique strain, but Banchero showed little rust in his return despite a slight minutes restriction, with his five triples representing a season high. He's only made six appearances this season, but he's topped 30 points in four of them, and he should resume seeing his usual workload as soon as Sunday against the 76ers.