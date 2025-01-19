Paolo Banchero News: Struggles from field in loss

Banchero logged 10 points (4-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Banchero struggled to find his shot in Sunday's contest, connecting on just 25 percent of his shot attempts but still managing to end as one of six Magic players in double figures to go along with his team-high-tying assist mark. Banchero posted his lowest point total of the season, failing to record at least 15 points for the first time.