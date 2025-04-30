Paolo Banchero News: Struggles with foul trouble in loss

Banchero ended Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes.

Banchero took a seat after drawing his fifth foul in the third quarter, and the Magic fell out of contention while he sat for the remainder of the stanza. The Magic were unable to recover from the third-quarter beatdown, and Banchero's numbers suffered as a result. The third-year pro appeared in only 46 games after solid attendance over his first two seasons, but he averaged career highs in points (25.9) and rebounds (7.5) despite the many absences.