Pascal Siakam Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Siakam (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Siakam missed Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to an elbow injury, and his status remains uncertain for Tuesday. If the star forward needs to sit out once more, the Pacers should give Obi Toppin the start at power forward. Toppin has averaged 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 5.5 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes over two appearances as a starter this season.