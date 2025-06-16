This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at OKC: Series tied 2-2

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,000) at Thunder

Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1,5 steals and 1.0 blocks through four games in the Finals. His brilliant performance in Game 3 was his best of the series so far, but he will need to find a way to tap into a similar level of focus to help his side get back in control. He is shooting an average of 50 percent from the field over two road games in the series.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,800) vs. Pacers

Williams has delivered impressively consistent production in the Finals, racking up between 33 and 39 DK points in each of the four games, while averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He continues to stand out as a top offensive option for his squad, and he should shine at home, where he shot an improved field-goal percentage, as opposed to on the road during the regular season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($10,000) at Thunder

Despite the loss, Siakam is coming off his most productive games of the series, as he totaled 50.0 DK points with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block in Game 4. He is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in the Finals. He will continue to be a major factor in his team's ability to keep pace and put pressure on the opposing frontcourt.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,800) vs. Pacers

Holmgren is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including 14 points, 15 boards, an assist, a steal and a block for a series-high 39.3 DK points in Game 4. His ability to step up as an offensive force is a major x-factor, and he will need to keep up the strong play if the Thunder hope to finish the job. After averaging 1.4 three-pointers per game this season, Holmgren has only knocked down 1-for-11 from deep in the Finals, but his effort to step up in the paint has been notable over the last two games, and he is likely to continue to focus on attacking the glass.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($14,000) vs. Pacers

After finishing with 55.3 and 61.8 DK points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with fewer than 40 DK points in Games 3 and 4, marking the sixth and seventh times in 20 appearances this postseason that he finished with less than 50. Nonetheless, his well-balanced effort helped lead the way to the crucial win in Game 4, and with momentum on his side, he is likely to remain in the driver's seat on home court in Game 5.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($6,800) vs. Pacers

Caruso has scored 20 points on three occasions this postseason, including twice within the last three games. His improved efforts on the offensive end coincide with both his team's wins in the series, while his defensive effort remains consistent, with a total of 10 steals over four games in the Finals. Although the cost to roster him is creeping up higher, the fact that Caruso is able to make momentum-swinging plays almost guarantees that he will continue to play a major role in the Finals.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,600) at Thunder

Nembhard is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the series, including a high of 28.0 DK points on two occasions. He is a big part of his squad's ability to continuously push the pace. However, he has also been on a dedicated mission on the defensive end to help contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Overall, his contribution is critical to his side's ability to create an even playing field, and he should continue to amass reasonable value with his well-rounded contribution.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,200) at Thunder

Nesmith is one of the best on his team when it comes to driving hard to the basket and putting pressure on opposing rim protectors. He is also an aggressive rebounder, averaging 6.8 boards per game in the series. He must continue to follow through with the strong play in order to ensure his team can match the Thunder's depth.

Value Picks

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Pacers

Dort racked up a series-high 36.0 DK points in Game 1 but slowed down significantly, with an average of 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals over the next three outings. Nonetheless, he is likely to get back on track at home, where he displayed notably better shooting consistency, as opposed to when on the road this season.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,400) vs. Pacers

Wallace started the first three games of the series but was back on the bench for Game 4. His production took a slight dip upon returning to a bench role, but his ability to compete on both ends of the floor makes him a good choice when looking for value deeper down the board.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,200) at Thunder

McConnell has been nothing short of great in his role, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the Finals. He stands out as one of the Pacers' most prominent bench players, and his veteran savvy almost ensures that he will continue to make his mark.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.