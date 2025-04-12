Pascal Siakam News: Available to play Sunday

Siakam (elbow) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Siakam didn't play Friday against the Magic, but it seems the injury wasn't severe, and the power forward will see minutes in the regular-season finale, which will work as the team's final tune-up before the start of the playoffs. This means Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin are likely to return to their regular roles on the bench.