Pascal Siakam News: Scores 20 points Monday

Siakam chipped in 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-105 win over the Warriors.

Even though Tyrese Haliburton has been fueling the Pacers' ongoing five-game winning streak, Pascal Siakam has posted impressive numbers in his own right as well. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of those five victories, notching two double-doubles and shooting 51.9 percent from the floor in that span. Siakam is firmly entrenched as the Pacers' primary offensive weapon alongside Haliburton. He's putting up 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of December.