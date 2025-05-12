Pascal Siakam News: Scores team-high 21 points in win

Siakam posted 21 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam was incredibly efficient during Sunday's blowout win and finished with a team-high 21 points in only 21 minutes, as head coach Rick Carlisle pulled the starters early. It was the first time Siakam eclipsed the 20-point mark since Game 3 of the opening-round series against Milwaukee. Indiana has taken a commanding 3-1 lead, but the series shifts back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday.