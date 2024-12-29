Pascal Siakam News: Well-rounded showing in victory

Siakam recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over Boston.

Siakam did a little bit of everything for Indiana in Sunday's victory, leading all players in steals while tallying team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks to go along with a double-digit scoring total. Siakam matched a season high in steals in the contest while having recorded at least 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in four outings this year.