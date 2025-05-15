Fantasy Basketball
Pat Spencer

Pat Spencer News: Sees six minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Spencer produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over six minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Spencer, who had his two-way deal upgraded to a one-year contract back in March, was a standout player in the G League for most of the season. He did make 39 appearances at the NBA level, however, posting averages of 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 6.4 minutes while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. Spencer will turn 29 in July and is set to hit restricted free agency.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
