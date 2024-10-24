Paul George Injury: Out next two games

The 76ers announced Thursday that George is progressing well in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise but will not play during the team's two-game road trip, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George is now set to miss the first three games of the regular season, and an update on his availability will be provided early next week. In the star forward's absence, KJ Martin, Caleb Martin and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to receive increased playing time. George's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Detroit.