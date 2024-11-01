Paul George Injury: Practices fully Friday

George (knee), who is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, was a full participant in Friday's practice and shootaround, including five-on-five scrimmages with the team, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

George's participation in practice suggests he is nearing a return to game action and bodes well for his potential comeback as soon as Saturday against the Grizzlies. Joel Embiid (knee) has already said he is not playing Saturday despite joining George as a full participant in practice, so it would not come as a shock if the 76ers hold both of their stars out for another game.