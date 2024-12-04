Fantasy Basketball
Paul George Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 8:00am

George will not play Wednesday against the Magic due to left knee injury recovery, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

George's absence comes as little surprise, as he's yet to be cleared to play in both games of back-to-back sets yet this season. During Tuesday's 110-104 victory over the Hornets, George produced 29 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes. He thus looks like he won't be facing any restrictions with his playing time when he returns to action for Friday's rematch with the Magic.

