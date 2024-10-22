Paul George Injury: Will sit out Wednesday

George (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a brutal blow for the 76ers, as Joel Embiid (knee) is sidelined as well. George was limited to individual work at Monday's practice, and he's scheduled to be re-evaluated later this week. For now, he should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Raptors. With George on the shelf, Kelly Oubre and Caleb Martin could see significant usage on the wings for the 76ers.