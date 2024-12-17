Paul George News: Erupts for season-high 33

George contributed 33 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-108 win over Charlotte.

The veteran forward delivered his highest-scoring game as a 76er so far, while also making an impact at the defensive end of the court. Philly is still keeping an eye on George's troublesome knee, but he played a season high in minutes Monday and might be getting close to 100 percent healthy. Over his last six appearances, George is averaging 20.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 45.9 percent (17-for-37) from beyond the arc.