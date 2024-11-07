Paul George News: Logs 18 points against former team

George ended with 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Clippers.

George received a smattering of cheers and boos as he took the court inside his former team's new digs in Inglewood. The former Clipper made the.most of his homecoming with a solid multi-category line. George's frontcourt presence was enhanced due to Joel Embiid's (suspension) absence, a trend that should continue until he returns. Once Philly's All-star center is back, the team will work through a series of possible first-unit combinations until they find the best fit.