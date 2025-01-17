Paul George News: Misses practice

George (ankle) missed practice Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George missed two of the last five games with an ankle injury and was seemingly rested Friday by head coach Nick Nurse, who had sat him out of practice along with Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin and Guerschon Yabusele. George scored 25 or more points in three straight games for the 76ers and seems to be returning to form in that department, which is a good sign with Joel Embiid on the mend.