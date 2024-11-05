Paul George News: Modest numbers in Sixers debut

George closed with 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.

Seeing his first action of the season after recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee, George's minutes were only a little lower than his usual workload, but he struggled to find his shot. The 76ers are inching closer to being at full strength, as Joel Embiid (knee) remained out Monday, and George should begin to develop some chemistry with his new frontcourt partner in the near future.