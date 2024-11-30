Paul George News: Scores 11 points in return

George racked up 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Pistons.

George didn't have his best shooting performance, but the efficiency issues weren't surprising since this was his first game since Nov. 20 after a three-game absence. George has already missed nine of the Sixers' 18 games this season, and at this stage, the priority is to have him as available as possible for a long stretch. The fantasy production will come as long as he remains healthy.