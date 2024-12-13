Paul George News: Supplies full stat line Friday

George chipped in 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

George supplied a full stat line for the 76ers on Friday, but he didn't step up much in the scoring column despite Joel Embiid (face) exiting in the first half. Across his past five outings, the 34-year-old star forward is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers per game. George is still getting his legs back under him following several sporadic absences to begin the season, and fantasy managers should expect him to take on additional ball-handling responsibilities if Embiid remains sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Hornets.