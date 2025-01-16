Payton Pritchard News: Bounces back with 20 points in loss

Pritchard posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two boards and a steal in 31 minutes of action in the 110-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

The fifth-year guard averaged just 5.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds on 21.7 percent shooting from deep over the four games prior to Wednesday's contest, but was able to find his form against the Raptors. He finished as the team's leading scorer in the loss and came away with his second 20-point performance of the month to this point. Pritchard will look to build off this outing Friday against the Magic, although it's worth noting he only had seven points, three rebounds and one assist in their last meeting.